Bill Cosby Loses Lawsuit Over 1975 Sexual Assault Of Teen

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A jury awarded $500,000 to the victim Judy Huth, who is now 64. She sued Bill Cosby for sexually assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion.

A jury determined Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 1975.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles County jurors awarded $500,000 to Judy Huth in a sexual abuse case on Tuesday (June 21). The victim, who is now 64, filed her lawsuit against Bill Cosby in 2014.

Both the plaintiff and defendant’s attorneys agreed the comedian met the victim and a high school friend on a film set in 1975. A few days later, he brought the girls to the Playboy Mansion.

Judy Huth testified that Bill Cosby tried to put his hands down her pants in a bedroom adjacent to the Playboy Mansion’s game room. He then exposed himself and forced her to perform a sexual act on the bed.

The victim said Bill Cosby, who is now 84, continued to pursue her despite knowing her age. She told him she was “15 or 16 years old” and said she was on her menstrual cycle in an effort to stop him.

“I was trying to deflect,” she testified. “But he didn’t stop. I just closed my eyes … It was so fast. Maybe five minutes. Quick.”

Bill Cosby’s loss in civil court occurred a few years after he was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting another woman. He was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison in 2018, but his conviction was overturned in 2021.