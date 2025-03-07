Bill Murray Says Ol’ Dirty Bastard Put Him On To Kelis + Dating Rumors Boosted His Street Cred

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bill Murray is ready to head to Kenya to help Kelis with her farm.

Bill Murray has been a Hollywood legend for decades but according to him, a viral dating rumor with Kelis gave his reputation an unexpected boost.

During a recent interview on Sway’s Universe, Murray reflected on how speculation about a romance with the “Milkshake” singer in 2023 raised his stock in ways he never saw coming. For those with a fuzzy memory, Kelis and Murray began trending on the internet in June of that same year after the pair were photographed together. Murray’s initial remarks on the saga were quite rosy and showed how much he appreciated the uptick in media coverage he recieved.

“I met this girl named Kelis—which I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred a lot,” Murray admitted.

Sway and his co-hosts questioned whether he truly believed the rumor had that much impact, but Murray doubled down, brushing off any false modesty. In doing so, he revealed that his introduction to Kelis didn’t come from the gossip columns, but rather started with Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 1999 hit “Got Your Money” which Kelis is notably featured on..

“Anyway, that particular song, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, that song just kills me,” he said. “I love that video, and I kept going, ‘That’s the silliest thing. How did I miss that when it came out in the first place?’”

Once he finally caught up, the music video had him hooked—not just on the track, but on the mysterious woman with fiery red hair.

“Who is the girl with the red hair?” he recalled asking. “And it was Kelis. So I just had to meet her sometime.”

According to the Ghostbusters star, their interactions left him impressed. He revealed that he recently spoke to Kelis and learned about her latest endeavors, which include purchasing land in Kenya to start a farm.

“She is not afraid of the dark,” he said. “She just goes out there and goes, ‘Well, I think I’ll just go to Africa and start a farm,’ Yeah, she’s amazing.”

Sway pressed Murray on whether there was ever any truth to the dating rumors, and he quickly shut it down.

“No,” he stated plainly.

Kelis also previously shut down the rumors after she shared a sultry Instagram photo of herself in the ocean wearing a colorful two-piece bikini. The comment section blew up with inquiring minds who were desperate to find out if the rumors were true. One commenter wrote, “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” Kelis actually responded and said, “lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

Still, Murray left the door open for some future plot twists.

“One of us could be on the rebound any second,” he joked. “You never know. She might need a plow man down there.”