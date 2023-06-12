Kelis Addresses “Scandalous” Bill Murray Dating Rumors—Kind Of

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Milkshake” singer and Bill Murray set the internet ablaze after they were photographed together last week.

Kelis and Bill Murray set the internet ablaze after they were photographed together last week. According to the U.S. Sun, the “Milkshake” singer and eccentric Hollywood actor the two are romantically involved. However, neither one of them have officially confirmed (or denied) the report.

On Saturday (June 10), Kelis shared an Instagram photo of herself sporting a bikini. The comment section blew up with inquiring minds who were desperate to find out if the rumors were true. One commenter wrote, “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” Kelis actually responded and said, “lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

Bill Murray watched Kelis perform from the side of the stage at a London gig earlier this month. He’s also reportedly popped up at other shows of hers. Sources say the couple was also together at the same hotel and have been “getting close for a while.”

Kelis is historically quiet about her private life, much like she was during her time married to Nas. More recently, Kelis was married to Mike Mora who died from cancer in March 2022. She didn’t say much while Mora was sick—not even after he passed away.

But if the rumors are true, she’s moving on. A source reportedly said, “They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla. But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Meanwhile, Murray recently mourned the loss of his ex-wife Jennifer Butler—who he split from in 2008 after more than 10 years together—following her unexpected death in 2021.