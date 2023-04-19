Bills Player Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“My heart is still in the game. I love the game.”

Sports fans around the world were left concerned after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

It turns out Damar Hamlin went through cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Nearly four months later, Hamlin will officially return to the National Football League next season. He has been medically cleared.

“This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end of my story,” said Damar Hamlin during a press conference on Tuesday. “So I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL.”

Damar Hamlin went on to confirm that doctors told him he suffered from a type of cardiac arrest known as commotio cordis. According to the 25-year-old Pennsylvania native, commotio cordis is the leading cause of death for youth athletes across all sports.

“My heart is still in the game. I love the game. It is something I want to prove to myself, not nobody else,” expressed Damar Hamlin. “I just wanna show people that fear is a choice, that you can keep going in something without having the answers and without knowing what’s at the end of the tunnel.”

Damar Hamlin added, “Or you might feel anxious, you might feel any type of way, but you just keep putting that right foot in front of the left one, and you keep going. I want to stand for that.” He also stated, “I died on national TV in front of the whole world. So, I see it from all perspectives.”