Birdman Declares No One In Hip Hop Will Ever Have A Longer Run Than Him

A doc about the CMR CEO is on the way.

When Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams founded Cash Money Records in 1991, the two New Orleans-born executives launched what would become one of the most successful Hip Hop labels in history.

Thirty-two years later, Cash Money Records still plays an important role in Hip Hop culture. Birdman will explore CMR’s legacy and his own contributions to the music business in an upcoming documentary.

A trailer for the Ma$termind doc arrived on Birdman’s Instagram page yesterday. The video teaser features the Cash Money CEO, also known as Baby and Stunna, providing voiceover commentary.

“I might be ghetto but I’m smart,” says Birdman at one point in the trailer. He also declares, “Ain’t no n#### had a longer run than me… No n#### in Hip Hop will ever have a longer run than me.”

In addition to co-founding Cash Money Records, Birdman leads the Rich Gang collective. Baby also released several solo studio albums as well as joint projects with the likes of Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Big Tymers, the duo of Birdman and New Orleans-bred producer/rapper Mannie Fresh, put out five albums between 1997 and 2003. Their “Still Fly” single became a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2002.

Birdman and Slim’s Cash Money Records introduced the world to numerous rap acts such as Juvenile, Lil Wayne, Hot Boy$, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Jacquees, and Blueface. Other artists to spend time as part of the CMR roster include Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled, Mystikal, Bow Wow, and Limp Bizkit.