YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Birdman Drop ‘From The Bayou’ Joint Mixtape

Two of Louisiana’s most famous Hip Hop figures united for a project. Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again and New Orleans rapper Birdman present From The Bayou.

The 13-track joint mixtape by NBA YoungBoy and Birdman arrived on Friday, December 10. An official, age-restricted music video for the track “Black Ball” hit YouTube earlier this week.

From The Bayou also hosts the songs “Heart & Soul” and “Alligator Walk.’ The joint video for those records is currently trending at #1 in YouTube’s music section with over 12 million views since it premiered on December 2.

Previously, Birdman created other collaborative projects such as Like Father, Like Son with Lil Wayne, Just Another Gangsta with Juvenile, and Lost At Sea with Jacquees. His solo catalog includes Birdman, Fast Money, 5 * Stunna, and Priceless.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has consistently released chart-topping albums. In fact, the 22-year-old Grammy nominee became the first Hip Hop artist to have a Number One in 2019, 2020, and 2021 when Sincerely, Kentrell debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart in October.