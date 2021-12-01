Birdman & NBA YoungBoy To Finally Release ‘From The Bayou’ Project

Four years after it was announced, Birdman and NBA YoungBoy will release their collaborative project ‘From The Bayou’ on December 3.

Birdman and NBA YoungBoy’s From The Bayou project is going to see the light of day.

Four years after the collaboration was first announced, Birdman shared an unexpected update via social media on Monday. The Cash Money Records co-founder revealed the project is now scheduled to arrive on December 3.

“FROM THA BAYOU #STUNNA and TOP this FRIDAY 12/3 NEVA BROKE AGAIN #RICHGANG,” Birdman wrote on Instagram.

Birdman and NBA YoungBoy’s collaborative release was originally supposed to drop in March 2018. The release date came and went with no project as both artists never explained why it didn’t drop.

From The Bayou became an afterthought over the past few years as Birdman and NBA YoungBoy continued dropping music on their own. The former unleashed collaborative albums with Juvenile and Jacquees while the latter delivered a multitude of solo projects.

The upcoming Birdman collab continues a busy second half of 2021 for NBA YoungBoy. In September, he dropped his Sincerely, Kentrell album and reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth time in his career.

NBA YoungBoy, who’s currently on house arrest for gun charges, also put out Never Broke Again: The Compilation, Vol. 1 in November. Birdman, on the other hand, hasn’t released a new project since 2019.