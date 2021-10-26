NBA YoungBoy Overcomes CA Gun Issues; Posts $500K Cash, Heading To Utah

NBA YoungBoy is heading to his house in Utah, where he will remain on house arrest until he goes on trial for gun charges in Baton Rouge and Los Angeles!

Rapper NBA YoungBoy scored a huge win today (October 26th): he was cleared for house arrest!

NBA YoungBoy will be released from the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center within the next 24 hours.

He will head straight to his house in Utah, where former soldiers will guard him, to ensure his safety. YoungBoy must also abide by the strict rules Judge Shelly Dick has laid out.

He is only allowed to have three visitors at his Utah property at any given time, and Judge Dick must approve those people. And, the rapper’s guests have to leave his house by 9:00 p.m. and cannot return until 7:00 a.m.

The rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, was also ordered to wire $500,000 to a trust account managed by his lawyers. The money was received earlier today (October 26th).

NBA YoungBoy’s string of legal problems started in September 2020. The rapper was one of 16 people arrested in Baton Rouge during a video shoot.

Investigators claimed those arrested are members of the violent gangs, Never Broke Again and Bottom Boy Gorilla. Numerous firearms were recovered.

NBA YoungBoy was not indicted on Federal gun charges until March of 2021. A grand jury decided there was enough evidence to charge him with possession of a firearm as a felon and for possession of a firearm that was not registered to his person in a national database.

On March 22nd, U.S. Marshals attempted to take him into custody in Los Angeles, but he fled and was eventually captured after a brief foot chase.

According to The Advocate, a .45 pistol and ammunition were recovered from the vehicle, leading to more weapons charges the rap star must face. He will be arraigned on those charges in November.

Until then, NBA YoungBoy will reside in Utah. He is planning on building a recording studio and getting back to making music.