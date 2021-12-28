Birdman Sued By Landlord Who Wants To Kick Him Out Bel-Air Mansion

A landlord is suing Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman for allegedly not paying five months of rent on a mansion in Los Angeles.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Cycad Management claims Birdman hasn’t paid his rent for five months. Cycad sued the Cash Money Records co-founder for breach of contract.

“At present, Defendants are very delinquent — nearly 5 months delinquent in rent — and also owe Plaintiff other monies for cleaning services rendered at the Rental Property at Defendant’s request,” the suit reads.

Cycad says Birdman agreed to rent the mansion for $33,000 a month. But the deal was an oral agreement, so the Big Tymers rapper didn’t sign any paperwork with the company.

Birdman allegedly owes $141,000 in back rent as well as $6,624 for an unpaid cleaning bill. Cycad is seeking $147,624 plus interest.

Even if Birdman pays up, Cycad wants him out of the house. The company is seeking to kick him out of the building by the end of the year.

“Beginning January 1, 2022, Plaintiff will continue to suffer daily damages each day that Defendant remains in possession of the Rental Property,” Cycad argues.

Birdman hasn’t responded to the lawsuit at the time of publishing. He previously lost his Miami mansion in a foreclosure lawsuit in 2020.