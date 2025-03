Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bishop Brigante, a cornerstone of Canada’s Hip-Hop and battle rap scenes, died on Sunday (March 30) following a fight with cancer at age 41.

His son, Lito, confirmed the news of his passing on Instagram, revealing that Brigante died peacefully and vowed to carry on his father’s legacy.

“My father was many things, but at most he was a fighter,” Brigante’s son Lito shared. “He overcame so many obstacles in his lifetime and not once said something was ‘impossible.'”

He added, “I’ve spent the last 19 years learning from such an incredible man. An incredible man I’m so proud to call my father. Not only did he fight for himself, but he fought just as hard to make sure others wouldn’t go through the same trials.”

Tributes poured in from across the Hip-Hop and battle rap worlds, many quoting Brigante’s well-known slogan: “Take that f###### mirror down.”

Drake, Royce da 5’9″, Sy Ari Da Kid, Preme and many others expressed condolences in the comments of Lito’s post.

The Alchemist joined the tributes, tweeting, “RIP Bishop Brigante. Huge loss smh.”

“Take that mirror down… NOW!”

RIP Bishop Brigante . Huge loss smh. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) March 30, 2025

KOTD Founder Remembers Bishop Brigante

King of the Dot founder Organik paid homage to Bishop Brigante in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Bishop wore his heart on his sleeve shamelessly. He would ride or die for anyone he loved,” he wrote. “This one is tough and will be tough.”

The Toronto native, born and raised in the city’s west end, became the first Canadian to win three straight weeks on BET’s “Freestyle Friday,” a feat that cemented his name in battle rap history.

He later transitioned into music, releasing singles including “That’s the Way,” “Shorty Grindin’,” and “It’s Fo’ Twenty,” which earned major airplay across Canadian radio.

Brigante’s influence stretched beyond the mic. He collaborated with Hip-Hop heavyweights including Drake, Nate Dogg, MC Lyte and Sticky Fingaz, and hit the road with acts like Busta Rhymes and G-Unit. His debut album, Legacy, served as both a personal memoir and a tribute to Canadian Hip-Hop.

He also appeared on screen, with roles in the 2002 crime drama Narc alongside Ray Liotta and Jason Patric and the 2003 television series Platinum. He even took the stage in a production of A Clockwork Orange.

Brigante played a key role in Canada’s premier battle rap league, King of the Dot, helping to elevate the platform and mentor up-and-coming talent.

In October 2023, Brigante revealed he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The following month, Joe Budden spotlighted Brigante’s health battle on The Joe Budden Podcast, urging listeners to support his GoFundMe campaign. Budden pledged financial help and followed through with a sizable donation.

Brigante later said Budden’s contribution was “more helpful than I could’ve ever imagined” and credited Budden’s manager, Ian Schwartzman and the Joe Budden Network for stepping in when he needed it most. “It came at a time when I was at my worst,” Brigante said.