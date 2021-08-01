Biz Markie To Be Celebrated During Funeral Service Led By Rev. Al Sharpton

The Hip-Hop community will Biz Markie tomorrow during his funeral proceedings, which will be attended by a variety of rap stars.

Revered rapper Biz Markie will be laid to rest tomorrow (August 2) on Long Island, New York.

A variety of friends, family, and Hip-Hop stars will gather to lay the Juice Crew member to rest at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts.

Artists confirmed for the celebration of life event include Fat Joe, Big Daddy Kane, Ll Cool J, Roxanne Shante, and numerous others. Reverend Al Sharpton, head of the National Action Network, has been tapped to deliver the eulogy for Biz’s funeral.

Reverend Sharpton touched on Biz Markie’s legacy during a touching tribute posted to his official social media account, along with a picture of himself alongside the late rapper.

I am honored to deliver the eulogy on Monday for Marcel Theo Hall –the legendary Biz Markie who touched the world with his infectious smile, amazing energy, and Hip-Hop hits. His wife Tara sent this photo of us at the ESSENCE Festival years ago. pic.twitter.com/aWmL4TdrZB — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 30, 2021

“He brightened every room he was in and every song he was on,” Reverend Al Sharpton said. I am honored to deliver the eulogy on Monday. The legendary Biz Markie who touched the world with his infectious smile, amazing energy, and Hip-Hop hits.”

Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, died on July 16. He was 57-years-old.

So far, a cause of death has yet to be revealed, however, Biz battled Type 2 diabetes for a while.

The rapper/beatboxer released five studio albums before transitioning into voiceover and acting work.

He appeared regularly on the kid’s TV show “Yo Gabba Gabba,” and His voice was featured on animated shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, “Adventure Time.”

Biz also made an appearance beatboxing opposite Will Smith in “Men in Black 2” during the unforgettable “post office scene” and he also appeared in the season 3 finale of “Black-ish.”

Biz was also well known as an extraordinary DJ, who toured extensively around the world. He also hosted his radio show on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells channel on SiriusXM.

A private viewing for the open casket funeral starts at 11:00 a.m. The public funeral service begins at 1:30 and will be streamed live on TMZ and BET.