Bizzy Banks Arrested On Drug, Weapons & Money Laundering Charges

Bizzy Banks was arrested on multiple charges after police found drugs and a loaded revolver during a SWAT raid in New Jersey.

Drill rapper Bizzy Banks has been arrested on multiple charges.

According to the Daily Voice, the 23-year-old artist was apprehended in a SWAT team raid at his apartment in Hackensack, New Jersey on Friday morning.

Bizzy Banks, whose real name is Majesty Blessed Moses, was booked on drug, weapons and money laundering charges. Police found more than two pounds of marijuana, a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets and $2,750 at his home.

The Hackensack Police Department’s investigation was led by Detectives Mark Carrillo and Sergio Raneli as well as Detective Sgt. John Dalton. The Bergen County Regional SWAT team and New York Police Department also provided assistance.

Bizzy Banks was locked up at the Bergen County Jail. He’s awaiting his first court appearance at the Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The Brooklyn native is currently signed to Atlantic Records. He appeared on Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith, which featured a remix of Bizzy Banks’ track “30.”

His Pop Smoke-assisted version of “30” became his first song to crack the Billboard Hot 100. The cut debuted at No. 97 on the chart.

Bizzy Banks has multiple videos with over a million views on YouTube. His latest project, Same Energy, was released in July 2021.