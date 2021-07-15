Pop Smoke Album “Faith” Features All-Star Cast Of Rappers

The second full-length album released by Pop Smoke’s family contains a who’s who in hip-hop, from Kanye West and Future to Kid Cudi and 21 Savage!

Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album’s title and tracklist have been revealed.

Faith, a title that reflects so much of his actual life, includes some of pop music’s biggest stars and possibly will be one of the biggest projects of the year.

Slated to drop on Friday (July 16), the album will include the following luminaries: Kanye West, Pusha T, Dua Lipa, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Lil Tjay, Future, 21 Savage, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, 42 Dugg, and Bizzy Banks.

News * Kanye is on Pop Smoke’s album which is released tonight. The track is called Tell the Vision and was on the original Donda tracklist. pic.twitter.com/Jn490cnAqG — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) July 15, 2021

Last year, Victor Victor and The Estate released the first posthumous titled Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which had 50 Cent as its executive producer.

Both projects came after his 2020 murder.

The then 20-year-old rapper was killed by burglars that broke into a Hollywood Hills rental two weeks after celebrating the successful release of his second mixtape, Meet the Woo 2.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Detective Carlos Camacho from the Los Angeles Police Department shared that they believe that Pop Smoke was killed by a minor, 15-year-old, and three others.

It is believed that the teens and one adult involved in the killing of Brooklyn rapper, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, saw his address on a social media post, broke into the house through the back balcony window, shot him, kicked him, and stole his diamond-encrusted Rolex, and sold it for only $2,000.

The adult, Corey Walker (who is now 20), will not face the death penalty for the fatal home invasion.

Instead, if convicted, he may get a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In honor of Pop Smoke’s memory, sure fans are encouraged to download the music, but should also check for his foundation, Shoot for the Stars.