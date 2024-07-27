Cardi B Questions Donald Trump’s “Dictatorship” Intentions Following Alarming Remarks On Future Elections 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B reacted to Donald Trump telling a crowd to elect him in November because he “fixed it so good” they ’’won’t have to vote again.”

On Friday (July 26), the former President spoke at a conservative Turning Point Action event in Florida. He told Christians in the crowd to vote “Just this time,” before promising, “You won’t have to do it anymore” after the 2024 election.

“Four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore,” he said. “Get out. You gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.”

It’s unclear exactly what Donald Trump meant, but Cardi B was troubled by his speech. She took to social media questioning if Trump signaled his intention to establish a dictatorship if he becomes President again.

“Whistle blowing a dictatorship ?” she wrote alongside the clip.

Whistle blowing a dictatorship ?🤔 https://t.co/k8HHaWO9jg — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 27, 2024

Cardi B’s fears are not unfounded, with Donald Trump previously claiming he’d only be a dictator on his first day if elected for a second term.

‘You’re not going to be a dictator are you?’” Trump was asked during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in December. “I said no, no, no, other than day one,” he replied. “We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.”

Donald Trump tells Sean Sean Hannity he would never be a dictator, except for day one.



Sean Hannity: “You are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”



TRUMP: “Except for day one” pic.twitter.com/R9qZptsGwp — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 6, 2023

Cardi B, Refused To Back Joe Biden Or Donald Trump; Defends Kamala Harris

While Cardi B hasn’t endorsed a candidate for the 2024 election, she previously refused to back Donald Trump or Joe Biden and has said she would never “turn Republican.” She also urged President Biden to bow out and endorse the Vice President a month before he did so.

Earlier this week, the “Wanna Be” hitmaker defended Vice President Kamala Harris from disrespectful attacks in a passionate rant.

“If you don’t like her as a politician, that’s you,” she said. “But the disrespect that she’s getting, all because she’s a woman, it’s very disgusting.”