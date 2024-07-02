Cardi B Vows To “Never Turn Republican” After Critic Claims Rapper “Betrayed Our Country” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B is clearing up any confusion and making her stance crystal clear after she was accused of turning Republican.

Cardi B has never shied away from sharing her political opinion, and despite refusing to back either President Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, her stance on the Republican party is clear.

On Monday (July 1), a snippet of a new Cardi B song circulated online, prompting one social media user to make a bizarre claim. “She may have betrayed our country and turned Republican but at least she found a nice tune,” they wrote on X (Twitter).

I will never turn republican lol — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 2, 2024

The post caught the NYC rapper’s attention, and she swiftly rejected the idea. “I will never turn republican lol,” Cardi replied.

Despite backing Bernie Sanders and later Joe Biden during the 2020 election, Cardi B has become disillusioned with the political system.

During a Rolling Stone interview in May, she said Biden’s presidency left her with “layers and layers of disappointment.” However, Trump doesn’t get her vote either. “I don’t f### with both of y’all n#####,” she said of Biden and Trump.

“I feel like people got betrayed,” she said of Biden’s presidency. “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f###### thing.”

.@Bakari_Sellers: This race is “Joe Biden vs Donald Trump vs the couch"

Bakari, @Alyssafarah, @AshleyrAllison and @BradOnMessage join CNN's @JakeTapper to discuss Joe Biden's push to appeal to Black voters and the state of the 2024 presidential race. pic.twitter.com/GXYXuNdlql — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) May 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Ice-T also recently revealed he wasn’t a fan of either candidate. He branded 34-time convicted felon Trump the world’s “biggest con artist,” and said he has “more criminal charges than anyone I grew up with.” He also was concerned over Biden’s age, joking that “he could sneeze and die at any minute.”

Contrary to Cardi B, Amber Rose has offered her full-throated support for Republican candidate Trump. Her endorsement comes despite previously calling him an “idiot” and a “sexual predator.”