Cardi B Jokes Joe Biden Heeded Her Advice To Back Out & Endorse Kamala Harris 

Cardi B took to social media after Joe Biden announced he was backing out of the 2024 race to say she called it first.

Cardi B is letting it be known that she called on President Joe Biden to back out of the 2024 Election and endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee weeks before he withdrew.

On Sunday, after Biden announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election, Cardi B took to social media to share a video she made last month.

“STOP PLAYING WIT ME!!!!” Cardi B wrote, posting the video on Instagram. “Check the date.. said this on JUNE 30TH! Been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate. Y’all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do!!! Been my passion.. don’t let my accent fool y’all.”

When a fan questioned whether Joe Biden saw Cardi B’s comment, she joked, “Omgg maybe he did.”

While Cardi B previously refused to endorse Joe Biden or Donald Trump, insisting, “I don’t f### with both of y’all n#####,” the President withdrawing from the race has left her feeling scared.

“This hit me too quick,” she replied when asked if her perspective on voting had changed. “It happened to abruptly I’m actually kinda scared now. Like I got not words.”

I need a second honey this hit me too quick …it happened to abruptly I’m actually kinda scared now .Like I got not words — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 21, 2024

In her June video, Cardi B appeared to support a Kamala Harris presidential run. “I feel like they should have passed the torch to Kamala,” she explained in the clip. “This was the perfect moment for her … I feel like right now it would be her perfect time to shine.”

Although Cardi B hasn’t endorsed any candidate, her stance on the Republican party is clear.

“I will never turn republican lol,” she replied when a social media user suggested she had.