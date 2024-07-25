Cardi B Enraged By “Disgusting” Disrespect Toward Kamala Harris, Slams “Hawk Tuah” Girl Comparison 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B went on a passionate tirade calling out the disrespect and misogyny directed at Kamala Harris online and on the news.

“I always knew how people are when it comes to women but the disrespect?” Cardi exclaimed. “Let me tell you something, if you don’t like her as a politician, that’s you. But the disrespect that she’s getting, all because she’s a woman, it’s very disgusting.”

Cardi even questioned her recent declaration that she’s not a feminist after seeing the misogyny Harris is being subjected to.

According to Cardi B, whether a woman wears “Three-inch heels with a suit like Kamala Harris,” or “always showing her ass off,” like a stripper, “men are always gonna blame your success on your p####.”

She continued, “What, she f##### Joe Biden? She f##### whole democratic party? That the whole democratic party decided that this woman was good enough to be a vice president and eventually a good president.”

Cardi B then turned her ire to conservative author Alec Lace, who sparked outrage after referring to Kamala Harris as the “original Hawk Tuah” girl during an appearance on Fox News.

“I feel like muthafuckas feel so comfortable in disrespecting women,” she said. “That s### makes me like her. Like the way that y’all disrespect her as a woman, it makes me like her.”

Cardi added, “If you can disrespect a woman like that, I can only imagine what you think about a woman like me.”

Cardi B’s defence of Kamala Harris begins around the 3:00 minute mark in the video below.