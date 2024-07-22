Cardi B Rejects Feminism, Blasts Female Fans Over Constant Criticism Of Her Marriage 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B has had enough of her female fans constantly bashing her marriage and plans to put her critics on blast.

Cardi B announced she is entering her “villain era” and after getting into it with a TikTok personality the rapper accused of bashing her because she wants her husband Offset.

On Sunday (July 21), the “Wanna Be” hitmaker took to Instagram Live to vent about criticism from fans. Cardi announced she’s rejecting feminism because her harshest critique always comes from her female fans.

“I’m not a feminist no more,” she declared. “You want to know why? Because you could get on social media and your hardest critics is women. Women are always out here looking for ways to talk s### about other women.”

According to Cardi B, no matter the topic, female fans always bring up her marriage.

“Why I’m talking about Kamala [Harris], and I’m talking about Joe Biden and you out here f###### talking about me and Offset,” she questioned. “It’s like it’s like women worst enemies are women, and y’all like to be talking about that it’s men. No, it be y’all b######. Y’all always talking s### about another woman for no reason. Unprovoked on a f###### Sunday, b####.”

Furthermore, Cardi B claimed she’s entering her “villain era,” claiming that even “nice” celebrities get trashed by fans.

“Because when I be nice, y’all still talk s###,” she explained. “Y’all already y already made up a image of me that I’m an super evil b####. Yeah b####, I’mma be that cuz y’all b###### be getting me on my f###### nerves.”

Cardi B then referenced her spat with TikTok Star Paradise Paris. The dispute arose over criticism of her album delays but soon turned personal with talk of infidelity in Cardi’s marriage.

Sooo the whole time this what it was about ? You made it about my album ,my plastic surgery,my marriage all cause you want to sleep wit my babydad ? …..y’all weird!! https://t.co/Zk0xl2Pzk2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 21, 2024

“Next thing you know, I found out that this b#### been trying to f### Offset since 2023,” she added. “So you’re shaming me for staying with my n####, this whole time you want to f### him.”

Cardi B deduced that any critics of her marriage must be after her husband and plans to put them on blast.

She added, “When y’all be in the comments being rude and mean to me, I hope ya page is private.”