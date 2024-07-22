Plies Claims America’s Racism & Sexism Set To Be Exposed After Joe Biden Exits Race & Endorses Kamala Harris  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Plies said Donald Trump is scared now that Joe Biden has bowed out of the race and endorsed Kamala Harris.

Plies believes Donald Trump is quaking in his boots at the possibility of running against Kamala Harris now that Joe Biden has backed out of the 2024 race and endorsed the Vice President.

The Florida native is no Trump fan and has been vocal about his distrust of the 34-time convicted felon. On Sunday (July 21), Plies shared his reaction to Biden’s announcement to withdraw from the race.

“This Was A SAD DAY For Mainstream Media & Everyone Else Who Took Pride In Beating Up On A 81yr Old Man,” he shared. “Who Had A Speech Impediment/Stuttering Disorder. Y’all Hoped It Never Ended. Y’all Treated Him Like The Convicted Felon & Treated The Convicted Felon Like He Was The President!”

This Was A SAD DAY For Mainstream Media & Everyone Else Who Took Pride In Beating Up On A 81yr Old Man. Who Had A Speech Impediment/Stuttering Disorder. Y’all Hoped It Never Ended. Y’all Treated Him Like The Convicted Felon & Treated The Convicted Felon Like He Was The President! — Plies (@plies) July 21, 2024

According to Plies, now that Biden has endorsed Harris as the new nominee, America is set to show its true colors.

“God Put @KamalaHarris In This Position To Show How Sexist/Racist This Country Still Is!” he declared. “Buckle Up & Enjoy The Ride U About To See Things U Never Thought U’d See! MAGA,Trump & Republicans True Colors Will Be On Full Display!!! U’ll About To See How Disgusting People Can Really Be!”

He added, “If U Ever Questioned Rather Trump, MAGA, & The Republicans Was Racist & Or Sexist!!! U Finally About To See & Witness It 1st Hand. They Were Able To Hide It With Biden As The Candidate! But It’s All Gone Come Out Now With @KamalaHarris As The Candidate! Stay Tuned!!”

Plies Claims Donald Trump “Scared” After Biden Exits Race

Plies also claimed Trump’s reaction to Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race is telling. He posted a screenshot of Trump calling for the next presidential debate on FoxNews, not ABC.

“What I Told U He’s Scared Shitless!!” Plies wrote. “He’s A Unconfident, Pathological Liar. Who ONLY Experience Victories When He Manipulates The System (I.E SCOTUS & Judge Cannon). He Has To Lie & Sell U An Illusion In Hopes U Believe In Him!! He Only Wins When It’s Handle To Him! Comey 2016!”

What I Told U He’s Scared Shitless!! He’s A Unconfident, Pathological Liar. Who ONLY Experience Victories When He Manipulates The System (I.E SCOTUS & Judge Cannon). He Has To Lie & Sell U An Illusion In Hopes U Believe In Him!! He Only Wins When It’s Handle To Him! Comey 2016! pic.twitter.com/59py6yVG8H — Plies (@plies) July 22, 2024

Plies also joked that Kamala Harris should walk out to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at the Democratic Convention.

🤣🤣🤣 @KamalaHarris We Better Come Out To That “Not Like Us” @ The Democratic National Convention!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Plies (@plies) July 22, 2024

Kamala Harris thanked Joe Biden “for his extraordinary leadership,” in a statement on Sunday. “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she added. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election.”

While Harris has received endorsements from multiple prominent Democrats, her nomination is not a foregone conclusion.