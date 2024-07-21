Donald Trump Roasts “Crooked Joe Biden” After He Bows Out Of Race: “Worst President By Far”

On Sunday (July 21), just minutes after the news broke, Trump hopped on Truth Social to criticize Biden and his time occupying the White House.

Donald Trump has reacted to President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race. On Sunday (July 21), just minutes after the news broke, Trump hopped on Truth Social to criticize Biden and his time occupying the White House.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t.

“And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Donald Trump wasn’t finished there. He continued ranting about Biden’s presidency in a follow-up post, accusing him of destroying the United States.

“Crooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation. He has done everything possible to destroy our Country, from our Southern Border, to Energy Dominance, National Security, International Standing, and so much more. He was annihilated in an Earth Shattering Debate, and now the Corrupt and Radical Democrats are throwing him overboard.

“He was not fit to serve from the very beginning, but the people around him lied to America about his Complete and Total Mental, Physical, and Cognitive Demise. Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

President Biden announced his decision in a letter from the White House in which he expressed his continued commitment to the Democratic Party and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new nominee. The move aims to unify the party and strengthen its chances against the Republican contender in the upcoming election.

Biden’s exit reshapes the 2024 race, as Democrats now rally behind Harris, who’s seen as a capable leader poised to carry forward the administration’s achievements and address the nation’s pressing issues. Biden’s decision marks a significant moment in American politics, underscoring the dynamic nature of presidential campaigns and the importance of responsive leadership​.

“It has been a greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” he wrote in part. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”