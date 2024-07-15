Plies Questions Why Donald Trump “Disappeared” Following Assassination Attempt 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Plies has a few questions about the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, including why his medics have remained silent.

Plies is apparently feeling skeptical following the alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend. On Monday (July 15), Plies took to social media to ask some questions following the Saturday (July 13) shooting.

Numerous baseless conspiracy theories have swirled online, with some netizens claiming the entire incident was staged. In his post, Plies questioned why Trump’s physician hasn’t made a public statement about his injuries.

“Trump, MAGA, The Media & Republicans Are The ONLY People Saying Trump Was Shot!!!” Plies began. “It’s Been 48hrs. Where Is The Doctor That Treated Him & Confirmed His Shooting? The Shooter Has Been Confirmed. The Innocent Bystander Deceased Confirmed. Everything Confirmed But Him Being Shot!”

Plies also questioned why Donald Trump is not courting media attention like the rapper expected him to do in the wake of the incident.

“No Way In Hell A Guy Who Loves Attention Like Trump Would Go Back In Hiding After So Called Being Shot!” he added. “He’d Be Playing In Front The Camera Every Second He Could. He Disappeared After The Debate, Disappeared After Shooting. He Disappears When He Feel The Media Doing His Bidding!!”

In the chaos that followed the attempted assassination, reports surfaced that Trump was not grazed by a bullet but instead was cut by a piece of glass from his shattered teleprompter.

However, those reports went unconfirmed, and Trump later said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

The 20-year-old suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by a Secret Service sniper at the scene. One bystander was killed by bullets that missed Trump, while two others were critically injured.

On Sunday (July 14), Kodak Black warned Plies not to “slander” Donald Trump, telling him, “Fall back, love ’cause s### can get mafioso, boy.”