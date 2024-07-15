Kodak Black Warns Plies To Stop Slandering Donald Trump 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black called out Plies, urging him to back off Donald Trump following the recent assassination attempt before it gets “mafioso.”

Kodak Black is going off at Plies for his Donald Trump “slander” following the recent assassination attempt.

On Sunday (July 14) Black took to Instagram Live to warn his fellow Florida rapper.

“We ain’t gon’ for no Trump slander, bruh,” he said. “You gotta get off that s### Plies. Trump ain’t did nuthin’ to you, you feel me?” You rich, bruh, we rich. Fall back, love ’cause s### can get mafioso, boy.”

While Kodak Black is an avid Donald Trump supporter, Plies has been very vocal about his disdain for the former president. He made several posts following the shooting on Saturday (July 13), including a video of Trump’s reaction to the brutal attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband in 2022.

“It’s Hard To Feel Sorry For A Bully!!! It Really Is!!! Especially A Nasty One!! God Is Real!!” Plies wrote alongside the clip.

It’s Hard To Feel Sorry For A Bully!!! It Really Is!!! Especially A Nasty One!! God Is Real!! #Plies 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KS1Iakv3ZJ — Plies (@plies) July 14, 2024

“If U Had No Heart & Empathy When Came To All The School Shootings, The Church Shooting In Charleston (Dylann Roof), The White Supremacy Attacks In Charlottesville, The Insurrection On The Capitol, & The Attack On Paul Pelosi. How Do U Just Get A Heart & Empathy Now???” he added.

Plies also urged Joe Biden to push on with his campaign for re-election in the 2024 presidential race.

“Dear @JoeBiden U’d Be Damn Fool To Slow Down Your Campaign!” Plies wrote. “Use This Moment To Push The Agenda U Been Pushing Banning Assault Rifles & Gun Violence Etc. Chaos Vs A Steady Hand! Can’t Run On Hate & Act Surprise When It Happens! Unify The Country & Show What Leadership Looks Like!”

Dear Black America: If Being A Convicted Felon, Surviving Gunfire, Sexual Assaulting Women & Losing FRAUD Cases Makes U Like Donald Trump!! U Are Everything This Country Has Been Trying To Make U Out To Be!!! pic.twitter.com/HdGsgs2Dif — Plies (@plies) July 14, 2024

It’s no surprise Kodak Black is calling out Plies over his boy, Donald Trump. The former president pardoned the rapper in 2021 while he was doing a four-year bid on a federal gun charge.