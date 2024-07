Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The embattled politician was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents and into his motorcade just minutes into his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after a series of gun shots

Donald Trump was reportedly shot in the ear on Saturday (July 13) during a presidential rally in Pennsylvania. Some people are calling it an “assassination attempt.”

According to MSNBC, Trump was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents and into his motorcade just minutes into his rally in Butler after a series of gun shots. Trump’s ear appeared to be bleeding heavily as he was rushed away.

At the time of the incident, Trump appeared to fall to the ground as he was giving a speech. He was quickly surrounded by agents and stayed down for around a minute. He then jumped to his feet and pumped his fist in the air and shouted “fight” before being driven away from the scene. Members of the Secret Service are kicking out the press and declaring it a crime scene.

The crowd was immediately cleared out of the seated area of the rally, and the police put up caution tape over a section of the left side of the bleachers as they try to determine what happened. Rallygoers said they saw the military chase out someone on the lefthand side of the bleachers. A medical helicopter arrived and headed south, likely to the medical center in Pittsburgh.

The Team Trump Twitter account, citing Trump’s spokesman Steven Cheung, wrote, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

President Joe Biden said he wasn’t briefed on the reported shooting, speaking to reporters as he walked out of church in Delaware.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for further developments.