Blac Chyna Demands $20 Million From Twin Hector For Running His Mouth In Violation Of Their NDA

Blac Chyna’s hitting Twin Hector with a $20 million countersuit over NDA violations and assault allegations in their legal war.

Blac Chyna is taking her legal battle with ex-boyfriend Twin Hector to another level by filing a cross-complaint that alleges he’s the real aggressor in their relationship.

The rapper’s countersuit claims she only defended herself during one specific incident where his eye swelled up after she says he struck her repeatedly in the body.

Her legal team argues that any physical contact he sustained was purely self-defense, stating it was “a direct, necessary, and proportionate act of self-defense performed solely to prevent further injury to herself.”

This response comes after Twin Hector sued her in 2024 for allegedly assaulting him multiple times during their time together.

Now Chyna’s flipping the script and claiming he’s the one who beat her up consistently throughout their relationship.

The cross-complaint shifts the narrative from her being the aggressor to her being the victim protecting herself from his violence.

But the legal drama doesn’t stop there. Chyna’s also suing Twin Hector for allegedly breaking an NDA by referencing her in multiple songs he’s released over recent years.

She claims he mentions a woman who wears a size 39 shoe in one track, which happens to be her exact shoe size. When she confronted him about it via text, he told her the line could be about anyone, but she’s not buying that explanation.

The NDA violation claim is where things get expensive for him.

According to TMZ, Chyna’s demanding at least $20 million for the breach of their confidentiality agreement.