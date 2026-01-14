Blac Chyna Claims Ex Choked Her While Her Kids Were Sleeping Nearby

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna fires back at Twin Hector’s lawsuit with shocking claims that he choked and spat on her while her children slept in their home.

Blac Chyna is fighting fire with fire in her legal battle against ex-boyfriend Twin Hector, dropping allegations that paint a completely different picture of their toxic relationship.

The reality star filed a countersuit this week, claiming Hector choked and spat on her during a March 2023 incident while her children, King and Dream, were sleeping in their California home.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal disturbing details about what Chyna says really happened between the former couple.

According to the filing, trouble started when Chyna was preparing to travel out of state and asked Hector to leave her residence. The rapper allegedly refused to go, sparking an argument that quickly turned violent.

“During this incident, Plaintiff became hostile and violent toward Defendant, engaging in physical aggression, including choking Defendant, spitting on Defendant, verbally abusing Defendant, and engaging in intimidating conduct,” the court documents state.

Chyna claims her nanny, Jennifer, witnessed the alleged attack, which happened while her 13-year-old son King and nine-year-old daughter Dream were present in the home.

The filing says Chyna “reasonably feared for her personal safety and life” during the confrontation.

This countersuit comes nearly 18 months after Twin Hector first sued Chyna for domestic violence, claiming she attacked him while he slept in September 2021.

The rapper alleged Chyna had “violence and anger issues” that got worse when she drank alcohol.

Hector’s attorney Kirk Edward Schenck fired back at Chyna’s new claims, calling them “blatantly false allegations” designed to deflect attention from her own alleged violence.

“Aggressors with no defense for their action often try to blame the victim,” Schenck said in a statement. “We believe Chyna has no defense for her vicious attack on Mr. Hector while he slept, causing the brutal injuries depicted in the photograph attached to the Complaint.”

Hector maintains his innocence and plans to pursue his original lawsuit seeking over $10 million dollars in damages. The legal drama represents another chapter in Chyna’s complicated romantic history.

After her relationship with Hector ended in March 2023, she moved on with producer Derrick Milano, going Instagram official in September 2023.

Chyna and Milano’s relationship seemed solid for nearly two years, with the couple getting engaged in October 2024. However, their romance ended unexpectedly in July 2025, when they announced their breakup on social media.

In interviews following the split, Chyna explained the decision was mutual and drama-free.

“Nothing happened,” she said. “Nobody cheated. It was just prayer and reflection that led us to realize this was the right path for both of us.”

The breakup left Chyna single again, and she’s made it clear she’s focusing on herself and her children rather than jumping into another relationship.