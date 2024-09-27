Blac Chyna Sued By Ex-Boyfriend Who Claims She Beat Him While He Slept 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Twin Hector filed a domestic violence lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, claiming she was frequently abusive towards him.

Blac Chyna is being accused of domestic violence by her ex-boyfriend rapper Twin Hector, who has filed a lawsuit against her.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Taiyon “Twin” Hector filed suit in the California Superior Court on Monday, September 23, accusing her of domestic violence, civil assault and battery.

Hector claims Blac Chyna, who goes by her birth name of Angela White, was frequently violent, especially when drinking and often threatened his life.

During one outburst, Hector alleges Blac Chyna assaulted him in a “vicious attack” while he was sleeping. He claims he awoke to “multiple closed-f##### punches, elbow blows, and knee kicks to his body and face.”

The injuries left him bloody and “virtually blinded by the blows to his eyes.” Chyna’s personal doctor allegedly treated Hector’s wounds following the attack.

Hector’s lawsuit states his belief that Chyna “has had violence and anger issues resulting from her abuse of alcohol for many years, and that the primary victims of such violence and abuse are the partners with whom she is in intimate relationships.”

Twin Hector claims he dated Black Cyna between August 2020 and March 2023. Shortly after they began dating, he moved in with her and her two children at her Woodland Hills, California home.

In his suit, Hector also details other instances of alleged attacks and claims Chyna “often” threatened to kill him.

Hector claims he has lingering mental and physical scars as a result of Blac Chyna’s alleged abuse. He allegedly endured a broken nose, deep cuts on his face, a scar on his eyelid, whiplash, nerve damage, daily headaches and insomnia during their relationship, and now suffers from severe insomnia and PTSD.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, hopped on Instagram to claim responsibility for assaulting Twin Hector.