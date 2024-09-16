Blac Chyna Celebrates Sobriety Milestone With Her Children 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna celebrated a new milestone in her sobriety journey with a sweet cake party with her two young children.

Blac Chyna has reached a major milestone, marking two years of sobriety with a special celebration with her two children.

The reality TV star has been on a transformation journey over the past two years, getting clean, dedicating her life to God and reversing her plastic surgery procedures.

Over the week, Blac Chyna commemorated two years of sober living with multiple celebrations. She celebrated with a heartfelt Instagram Live alongside her son King Cairo, 11, and daughter Dream, 7.

“I wanted to save the big cake for me and the babies together,” she explained. The children sang a special version of “Happy Birthday” before Blac Chyna made a wish and blew out her candles.

She was honored with another celebration at a recent event. “Their surprise cake filled my heart with joy and gratitude,” she wrote, posting a video on Instagram. “Here’s to new beginnings, cherished friendships, and the beautiful journey ahead.”

Her sobriety journey wasn’t the only special celebration Blac Chyna marked this week. She also launched her new boutique, Designed for Hollywood, with a grand opening in Los Angeles.

“Feeling incredibly grateful as I celebrate 2 years of sobriety and the launch of @Designed_for_Hollywood Sept 14,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who joined me in this special moment. Your support means the world to me. God has truly blessed me with grace, and I will cherish this journey forever.”

Last month, Blac Chyna opened up about her decision to ditch facial fillers, explaining she was “looking crazy” before abandoning the filler.