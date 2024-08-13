Blac Chyna Jokes “Filler Blindness” Had Her Face Looking “Crazy” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna said she couldn’t resist pumping her face with filler and didn’t realize she looked “crazy.”

Blac Chyna says her face looks so much better now she has ditched the filler and admitted she was blind to the effects of the facial injections.

The reality TV star has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, which included removing her facial filler last year. During a recent Instagram Live, Blac Chyna said her face has improved since abandoning the filler.

“Yeah, my face is way better,” she responded to a fan. “Way, way better. I had ‘filler blindness,’’ she added, explaining that she was “blind to the fillers.”

According to Blac Chyna, she kept going back for more facial injections, confessing she was “looking crazy.”

Back in April, Blac Chyna showed off her fresh face in a “no filter” selfie. “Just pure skin, baby…and the sun,” she said.

In March 2023, the socialite/entrepreneur revealed she got silicon from illegal injections removed from her buttocks. She also had face fillers in her jaw, lips, and cheeks dissolved.

“This is me now,” she explained during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. “So you can see the difference, right here in the cheek area. Yeah, see when I smile, now you can see all of my teeth. I had so much filler in my lips to where as though I couldn’t even barely smile, but you see now when I smile.”

As part of her transformation, Blac Chyna also ditched drugs and alcohol and celebrated 21 months of sobriety in June.

She shared a video of herself dancing around in her backyard and holding a sign that read, “21 months sober.”