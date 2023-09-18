Blac Chyna Breaks Down In Emotional Reunion With Her Mom To Celebrate 1 Year Sobriety  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna became overcome with emotion after her mom presented her with balloons to celebrate her one year of sobriety.

Blac Chyna is celebrating a major milestone in her sobriety journey and is sharing her story to help inspire others with their addiction struggles.

The reality TV star, who now goes by her birth name, Angela White, reached the landmark last week on September 14 and celebrated with a tearful reunion with her mom, Tokyo Toni, on The Tamron Hall Show. She shared a clip of the episode, due to air on September 18, writing in the caption, “I love my mama.”

While the mother and daughter have had a turbulent relationship over the years, they appear to have put the turmoil behind them. Toni surprised her daughter on the show, coming out with balloons to celebrate her daughter’s one year of sobriety.

White became emotional and soon broke down crying. “I never thought I would get to this point,” she said as Tokyo Toni comforted her.

Check out the heartwarming clip below.

In an Instagram post last week, White reflected on her sobriety thus far and revealed the journey continues.

“September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself,” she began. “I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety.”

She thanked her supporters before declaring, “Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.”

The 35-year-old also offered her support to others struggling with addiction.

“I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you,” she added. “If you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it. God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone.”