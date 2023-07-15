Blac Chyna Shows Off New Look After 10 Months Of Sobriety

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Angela White abandoned her Blac Chyna persona roughly one year ago. On Friday (July 14), the mother of two took to Instagram to proudly showcase her new self to the world, while also promoting a new hair product line she’s doing. “Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my […]

Angela White abandoned her Blac Chyna persona roughly one year ago. On Friday (July 14), the mother of two took to Instagram to proudly showcase her new self to the world, while also promoting a new hair product line she’s doing.

“Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul,” she wrote in the caption. “My Inner light. Hair | @hearts.pure.brand”

Fans inundated her comments section with compliments, expressing their support for her new life.

“Praise God and she’s definitely glowing,” one wrote, while another said, “Blac Chyna is not playing about this rebrand!!! She said, let me get to this church lady bag.”

Another added, “She looks great..happy for her sobriety.. its not easy.”

White got baptized in March, disabled her OnlyFans profile and reversed the effects of her facial fillers, breast enhancements and buttock injections. The process of restoring her natural appearance required an extensive eight-hour procedure conducted by cosmetic surgeon Dr. David Matlock, during which she had 1,250 CCs of butt filler removed.

As a result, she immediately shed 10 pounds. Regarding this transformation, she expressed, “I now see beauty, wisdom, and most importantly, I see myself. I feel genuinely good about it.”

Earlier this year, she received her honorary doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. .