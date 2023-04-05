Blac Chyna Receives Her Doctorate Degree… Please Meet Dr. Angela White

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The reality star is changing her life right before the public’s eye … and we are here for it!

Apparently, Angela “Blac Chyna” White has been working on herself well before she made the news public.

Earlier this year, she shared that she was baptized and was removing all of her occult tattoos. Now, the sex symbol has taken to Instagram to share that she has just received her Doctorate of Liberal Arts from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

She said she received the degree on Jan. 17, 2023.

The school, according to the website, is not a traditional learning environment that allows students to study and attend from home.

“We provide flexible, focused, and practical education that helps our student grow deeper in God’s Word and their ministry to others. We provided degrees in Biblical and Christian Counseling, Biblical Studies, Pastoral Ministry and Philosophy and more,” the website stated.

Many people praised Dr. Angela Renee White for her accomplishment.

“This is so epic to witness I couldn’t be more happier for your journey,” commented Tanisha Thomas.

Bobby Lytes, a fellow reality star, “I love this for you!”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Dr. White has made some radical changes to her life, including removing all of her silicone injections and fillers in her face.

She also closed down her OnlyFans page which was rumored to bring in over $20 million a month.

When asked why the radical reversal, she said she was doing it for his children.