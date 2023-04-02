Blac Chyna Tells Sway She’s Giving Up A Lot Of Stuff, But Not Sex

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Former exotic dancer joked that giving up sex would give her an attitude.

Influencer and reality star Angela “Blac Chyna” White has been very public with her recent physical and spiritual transformation.

AllHipHop.com has reported that she has publicly removed her silicone shots from her buttocks. She has dissolved the fillers in her face and removed the tattoo of Baphomet, a goat-headed deity celebrated in the occult.

The former exotic dancer and sex symbol has even been baptized, publicly declaring her faith.

Now, people want to know if she made another big move and took a vow of celibacy.

Angela White (no longer Blac Chyna) told Sway from “Sway in the Morning” she quickly said, “No.”

“Listen, I ain’t trying to have no attitude, now,” she added.

White said she made such a drastic change because of her two children King (by Tyga) and Dream (by Rob Kardashian).

In March on the “Jason Lee Show,” she revealed, “I’m just changing everything about me. It’s a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”

In addition to the personal changes, she has also made some business adjustments. She deactivated her OnlyFans account. She launched the for-pay peep show in 2021 and earned $240 million in that one year. She allegedly was making about $20 million a year.

Blac Chyna earns almost $20 million per month from OnlyFans subscriptions. pic.twitter.com/mJalWgKM2e — New Jersey Betting Boys (@NJBettingBoys) October 4, 2020

But don’t get it twisted. White is not looking down on people for keeping their pages up.

“Shout out to the people that do still have their OnlyFans and stuff like that,” telling them to “get your money,” but don’t sell your soul.