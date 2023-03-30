Angela White (aka Blac Chyna) Says She Lost 10lbs When She Removed Silicone From Butt

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

She said it’s like having two-liter bottles of soda all in her booty.

Angela White, the woman formerly known as Blac Chyna, is on the path of changing her life.

The former exotic dancer and baby mother of two high-profile influencers in Hip Hop has recently shed some pounds thanks to removing her silicone butt implants.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the social media star, whose real name is Angela White, said she believed it was time to give up some of the cosmetics of her public personality because her children were getting older.

This is quite a change as the 34-year-old had been getting plastic surgery since she was 19. In those 15 years, many have no clue as to what she really looked like.

In an interview with Access Hollywood had 1,250 CC’s (cubic centimeters) removed from her rear end, an act that allowed her to drop 10 pounds, jokingly saying, “Two-liter Coke bottle all in my booty.”

In addition to making changes to her outer body, she is also making changes to her spiritual body.

She got baptized last year on May 11, 2022, showing that her journey was first private before public.

AllHipHop.com also reported she no longer wants to be called Blac Chyna anymore.

“I embrace the many ways I’ve already grown. I see how far I’ve come, and I know how much further I am going,” she said in a post.