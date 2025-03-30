Blac Chyna Reveals Raw Truth About Co-Parenting With Tyga & Rob Kardashian

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna is opening up about raising children with her children’s famous fathers, Tyga and Robers Kardashian.

Blac Chyna is sharing insights about co-parenting with her famous exes, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, emphasizing the importance of clear communication and firm boundaries.

During a recent sit-down with Access Hollywood, the 36-year-old reality star and entrepreneur didn’t hold back when asked about her best advice for navigating shared parenting duties.

“I think the main thing is communication,” Chyna began. “And also, learning your boundaries.”

She further explained her stance, adding, “Sometimes people lose themselves and they’re so caught up in the other parent’s business to where they can’t even focus on themselves. But ultimately, focus on the kid, show respect, have boundaries and communication, and you should have a healthy co-parenting life.”

Blac Chyna also had some advice for those tempted to rekindle the flame with their co-parents.

She strongly advised against mixing romance with parenting duties, urging parents to clearly separate the two. “If you say you’re done, be done. Don’t be off and on with them… that can stir up some stuff,” she warned.

The former relationship drama involving Chyna has been well-documented over the years.

She first became a mother in 2012, welcoming son King with rapper Tyga. Although the pair got engaged, they called it quits in 2014.

Two years later, Chyna made headlines again when she and reality TV personality Rob Kardashian welcomed daughter Dream. Their whirlwind romance and engagement ended abruptly after just six months, sparking intense media coverage.

Despite past controversies, Blac Chyna now describes her relationships with both exes as “splendid,” confirming in January 2024 that she maintains a balanced 50/50 custody arrangement for both King and Dream.