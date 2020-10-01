(AllHipHop News)
Blac Chyna has become the queen of content subscription service OnlyFans, earning almost $20 million a month from the r### content she posts.
The site, which launched in 2016, allows users to post uncensored videos and images for fans who pay to sign up.
Initially popular among sex workers and physical fitness experts, the service has become a go-to for celebrities like Blac Chyna, Bella Thorne, Pia Mia, Cardi B, and Tyga in recent months.
And, according to experts at SlotsUp, the data suggests more OnlyFans account holders want to see Blac Chyna’s content than that of any other celebrity on the platform.
Actress and singer Throne comes in second with an average monthly earning of $11.6 million and Cardi B rounds out the top three with over $9 million per month.
Tyga and Mia Khalifa complete the top five.