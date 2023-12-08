Blac Chyna Looks Ripped In New Video Showing Off Unbelievable Transformation 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna has seriously upped her workout regime, as shown in a new before-and-after video unveiling her ripped physique.

Blac Chyna has undergone some major changes over the past eighteen months, ditching her old image and lifestyle and replacing it with one more aligned with her newfound thinking.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has transformed her life. Blac Chyna got baptized, disabled her highly lucrative OnlyFans profile and drastically altered her looks. She restored her natural appearance during an extensive eight-hour procedure. The op reversed the effects of her facial fillers, breast enhancements and buttock injections.

Since then, Blac Chyna has hit the gym hard, and she took to Instagram Thursday (December 7) to show off the impressive results. She posted a before and after video of her working the gym ropes to show her unbelievable transformation while promoting her new partnership.

“Where I started VS,” she penned in the caption. “Where I am now. Progression.” Check out the inspiring video below.

Earlier this month, Blac Chyna launched her new deal with no-nudity subscription-based platform Passes. She shared her excitement at unlocking a “hole different level” of communication with her supporters.

Other platforms don’t really give me the opportunity to showcase everything,” she explained In a video announcing the partnership. Fans can connect with Blac Chyna to “explore fitness, cooking, fashion, podcasts, advice, relationships, family, and business tips.”