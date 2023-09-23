Blac Chyna Puts Pressure On Tyga By Serving His Mom In Child Support Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna is seeking child support from Tyga, the father of her son King Cairo. Her ex told her to stick to their current arrangement.

Blac Chyna dragged Tyga’s mother into the former couple’s child support case. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, a process server delivered legal papers to Tyga’s mom Pasionaye Nguyen in the Los Angeles area on September 1.

Earlier this year, Blac Chyna requested joint custody of her and Tyga’s 10-year-old son King Cairo. She sought child support from her ex in the petition.

The reality TV star, whose real name is Angela White, hired a process server to find Tyga. The process server went to Tyga’s West Hollywood home and gave the papers to the rapper’s mother.

For years, Blac Chyna seemed content with getting no child support from Tyga. He dismissed her bid for child support when reports of her efforts surfaced in August.

“10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote on social media.

Blac Chyna also said she doesn’t receive child support from Rob Kardashian, the father of her daughter Dream. She complained about the lack of child support from Tyga and Kardashian in 2022. Tyga scoffed at her need for money at the time.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat,” he wrote in response. “Why would I pay child support lol.”

Blac Chyna awaits Tyga’s legal response to her petition. The amount of money she’s seeking has not been disclosed.