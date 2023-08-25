Tyga Fires Back At Blac Chyna After She Tries To Collect Child Support From Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna sought to establish child support and joint custody for her son with Tyga, who scoffed at his ex’s legal move.

Tyga dismissed Blac Chyna’s need for child support shortly after she filed paperwork to collect money for their 10-year-old son. The rapper reacted to his ex’s attempt to obtain child support after several outlets published details about the case on Friday (August 25).

“10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” Tyga wrote in a comment on Instagram.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, sought joint custody of her son with Tyga. She wanted to legally establish the child’s paternity, deeming it to be in the “best interest of the child.”

“The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” the filing read.

Blac Chyna previously revealed she received no child support from Tyga or her ex Rob Kardashian in 2021. At the time, she seemed content with the arrangement.

“I feel like if they’re doing their part on their end, and I’m doing mine, that’s perfectly fine and the best co-parenting,” she said in 2021.

A year later, Blac Chyna claimed she gave up three cars to take care of children. She once again mentioned her lack of child support. Tyga insisted there was no reason for him to pay her.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat,” he wrote in response to her 2022 complaints. “Why would I pay child support lol.”

Blac Chyna and Tyga await a judge’s ruling on her request for child support. The exact amount of money she’s seeking hasn’t been disclosed.