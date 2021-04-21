Blac Chyna Ready To Fight It Out With The Kardashians Over Ruined Reality Show

(AllHipHop News)
Model Blac Chyna will get to have her day in court earlier than expected after her trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family was brought forward to October.
Blac Chyna, who shares a daughter with her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, sued matriarch Kris Jenner, and her daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in 2017.
She accused the stars of defamation and economic interference to get the former couple’s “Rob & Chyna” series canceled.
The reality TV family denied the accusations, but earlier this year, three appellate judges ruled Chyna had provided enough evidence to back up claims suggesting Kris had “lied” when she accused Rob’s ex of beating up her son and used the story to prompt E! network bosses to drop any plans for a second season.
The stars’ attorney, Marty Singer, previously dismissed the allegations, insisting “Rob & Chyna” wasn’t renewed because the pair had already split.
The trial had been set to begin on November 29th, but the start date has since been bumped up to October 18th.
The move has “thrilled” Chyna and her attorney, Lynne Ciani. However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan could still avoid having to go to court to fight the case.
Both parties have indicated they are open to mediation before the trial gets underway. A status hearing is set to take place on July 26th.