Blac Chyna told the court that Rob Kardashian is still harassing, threatening her and abusing her over their ongoing legal issues!

Blac Chyna has accused her former fiance Rob Kardashian of trying to force her to drop ongoing lawsuits against him and his family with threatening behavior.

According to new legal documents, the model and entrepreneur filed a new declaration in the assault and battery case filed by the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, claiming he is being “abusive” towards her over their ongoing legal issues.

“Since October 2017, my former fiance, Robert Kardashian, Jr. has verbally abused me in a threatening manner by repeatedly insisting that I must drop my lawsuit against him and his family after I repeatedly refused to drop my lawsuit against Rob for Revenge Porn and against his mom and three of his sisters for Defamation and Intentional Interference with Contract.”

Rob took Blac Chyna to court in an attempt to gain custody of their three-year-old daughter, Dream, but Chyna insisted his application for full custody was “based on new lies” suggesting she was an “unfit mother.”

Kardashian sued his ex for assault and battery, claiming she choked him with an iPhone cord and assaulted him inside their Los Angeles home, while high on drugs and alcohol.

She fired back with her own lawsuit against Kardashian, claiming he shared intimate photos on social media without her permission.

She also filed a lawsuit against his three sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, claiming they intentionally got her reality show canceled by using their influence with the same network.

Rob has yet to respond to the new allegations.