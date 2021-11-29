Blac Chyna Urges Vaccines As Omicron Variant Spreads Globally

Blac Chyna has some advice for the unvaccinated, as a new variant of codes of 19 spreads around the globe!

Last month, Blac Chyna made her opinions about vaccines well known – during a confrontation in an airport.

And now Blac Chyna is urging people to get vaccinated again with the rise of the Omicron variant, which is spreading around the globe,

TMZ caught up with Blac Chyna at Los Angeles International Airport, where she discussed the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa.

So far, the new strain has been found in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Hong Kong, Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, and the Czech Republic.

“I feel like a lot of times people think that things isn’t real because it doesn’t like touch them and their circle, you know, and it’s unfortunate because you don’t never want that to happen,” Blac Chyna said.

“I feel like a lot of people just scared of the vaccine cause they’re not sure. I feel like a lot of people just need to do their research and figure it out. Just take safety precautions,” Blac Chyna said.

In October, the reality star/rapper went on a pro-vaccine tirade at Miami international airport during a confrontation with an unidentified woman.

The woman asked to take a picture with Blac Chyna, but things got crazy when she inquired if the woman was vaccinated.

For some reason, this led to a rant from Blac Chyna, who told the woman and everyone in the terminal – to stop being stupid and get the jab AKA the covid-19 vaccine.

The Omicron mutation is so alarming that the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and the European Union have banned travelers from several African countries.

Singling out the African countries sparked a wave of criticism from representatives of South Africa and Malawi.

“Covid measures must be based on science, not Afrophobia,” Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said.

As for Blac Chyna, she said she was preparing to get her covid-19 booster shot.