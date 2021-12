Blac Youngsta Responds To Backlash For Performing Young Dolph Diss

Blac Youngsta had some people on the internet upset. His decision to perform his 2017 “Shake Sum” diss track directed at recently deceased Young Dolph left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths.

Young Dolph (born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) was shot and killed on November 17. Prior to his death, Dolph was engaged in a feud with Blac Youngsta that included both rappers releasing diss records aimed at the other.

Subsequently, Blac Youngsta took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the backlash he has been receiving for his “Shake Sum” performance. The self-described “black sheep” expressed no remorse for dissing a dead man.

Blac Youngsta wrote: