Blac Youngsta Delivers Young Dolph Diss “Shake Sum” at Club

Is Blac Youngsta on his worst behavior? Or, are his actions remaining consistent?

Actions are everything. While performing in Texas, at Aces of Dallas, Blac Youngsta, left a crowd utterly speechless. On Friday (Dec. 17), the Memphis native performs, Shake Sum” the diss track aimed at the late Young Dolph.

First off, it looks at though the “Anythang” entertainer is still angry. Keep in mind, before Blac hit the second verse he decides to spark a blunt. His behavior, a loud refrain of the unyielding animosity aimed at the King of Memphis.

Next, the DJ is instructed to kill the beat. So, then the “Booty” rapper decides to actually spit. To an unresponsive crowd, The Heavy Camp boss shares unfiltered bars. Indeed, poetic license is a useful device. However, the Hip-Hop police are quick to cite lyrism — or lack thereof — as evidence.

Consequently, the Southern spitter shares, “Young Dolph Thorton wanna play ho/I’m on tour with the K ho/Mac 11, Smith & Wesson, extended clip, 100 rounds though/How the f### you the king of Memphis, you ain’t from the city, you from Chicago/F### boy, you better lay low/Killers move when I say so…”

Above all, his brash delivery speaks volumes. Go ahead, listen to his candid critique.

In fact, Blac Youngsta successfully beat all associated charges stemming from his 2017 arrest. These charges are related to the incident that inspired Dolph’s “100 Shots.” Regardless of the conviction, the Heavy Camp boss is ultimately responsible for all his actions.”