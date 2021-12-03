Young Dolph Gets His Own Street In Memphis

Rap star Young Dolph will be honored posthumously with his own street in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee!

Young Dolph, the rapper slain outside of a cookie shop in Memphis in the middle of November, will be getting a street renamed in his honor.

Memphis City Councilman J.B. Smiley will sponsor a resolution for the honor on December 7th.

According to Fox 13, the politician is moving swiftly to change the corners of Martin Luther King Avenue and Elvis Presley Boulevard to Young Dolph’s name before the Christmas Holiday.

His office hopes to have the ceremony for the name change by December 15th.

The rapper’s family released a statement thanking Councilman Smiley for the gesture.

“Castalia Heights community, in particular, bestowing this honor is not only a way to celebrate his contributions, but it also continues to serve as a remembrance for the people of this community, of someone who made themselves a relatable example of hard work and perseverance. He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself but also prioritize family and community,” the statement reads.

“In short, he was a role model and beacon of hope. And he took this responsibility very seriously. Beyond the philanthropic efforts and acts of community building, Adolph also spoke with community leaders about his plans to build music education centers where young people would be able to gain access to the training and resources often unattainable to under-served and under-represented communities,” the statement continued.

“It was always his mission to bridge those gaps and create pathways for the people of his city. Countries and communities all over the world have been honoring his life with murals and dedications, and these public acts of love are received warmly by our family. But how much more meaningful would it be to have his very own hometown do the same,” Young Dolph’s family said.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the “Preach It” rapper had a private funeral was on Tuesday, November 30th, at the First Baptist Church on Broad Ave.

He is now buried in the Calvary Cemetery.

A public ceremony will be held at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on December 16th, the day after the street naming.*