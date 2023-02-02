Black Compass Media Drops Top Battle Rap Lists

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out how close their list is to the AllHipHop.com list that you all helped put together!

It is that time of the year when we see the “battle rap best of” rankings and many in the culture’s media elite are dropping their lists.

Let’s see just how close the fans through the AllHipHop.com survey get to the professional analysts!

Black Compass Media released their lists of 15, breaking the top artists of the year down by 1st, 2nd, and 3rd teams.

We will compare where these ladies fell on our list.

In their first five (in no order), they have Shooney da Rapper, Jaz the Rapper, Ms. Hustle, C3, and O’fficial. The AllHipHop.com list has four of the same femcees (all but the New Orleans puncher) in our Top 5. Seems like the fans might know a little something. O’fficial does make the Top 15 on our superlatives.

In their second set of five (also in no order), they have Bonnie Godiva, Viixen the Assasin, Yoshi G, Pristavia, and Casey Jay. When looking at our Top 10, AllHipHop.com has all of this team. The only difference is that we have Kausion, an exclusion that Fonz noticed. He also noticed Chetta was missing also, but she is on our list.

In their third and final set of five (again, in no order), Lady Caution, First Lady Flamez, 40 B.A.R.R.S., Phara Funeral, and Ms. Miami. 40 B.A.R.R.S. and Phara Funeral both made our Top 15. While Lady Caution and First Lady Flamez make our overall list (Top 20), they are not in our Top 15. Ms. Miami, though she is fantastic, did not make our list.

The obvious girls missing from the list (other than Fendi and Kausion) are C-Bri the Lyricist, Aeon, and E Hart.

We will compare where these fellows fell in our list.

In their first five (in no order), they have Shotgun Suge, Swamp, Tay Roc, Rum Nitty, and Danny Meyers. The AllHipHop.com list has four of the same emcees (all but the Bar G-d) in our Top 5. Again, battle rap fans might kinda are on point. While Eazy the Block is in our Top 5, he shows up in the second team.

In their second set of five (also in no order), they have Fonz, Bill Collector, Eazy the Block Captain, JC, and Calicoe. When looking at our Top 15, AllHipHop.com has many of this team. The only difference is ETBC is in our Top 5, Bill Collector is ranked 11 (third set of 5), and Calicoe is 13 (third set of 5).

In their third and final set of five (again, in no order), Kitchen Qleen, Snake Eyez, Geechi Gotti, Aye Verb, and Rosenberg Raw. Kitchen Qleen, Snake Eyez, Aye Verb, and Rosenberg Raw do not make our Top 15. Snake Eyez does make our honorable mention. Instead, we have names like A. Ward, Kyd Slade*, and Sheed Happens.

In our Top 20, we also mention Real Sikh, D.I. Da Hennyman, Saflare Sole, Marv Won, Charlie Clips and Th3 Saga and DNA, Bad Newz, Stumbles, and True Foe making honorable mentions also for getting crazy all year.

Check out their Rookie List.

Seems like names like Footz, Saflare Sole, Aeon, Kausion, Eaze, Hansel, Rocq Lee, Hope Trilly, and more, graced both lists.

One thing they did that we didn’t was chart people who just got better over the year. Check out their Most Improved List and let us know if you would be interested in this category being added next year!

Congrats to Black Compass Media, consisting of Tony Bro, Polo, Posey, Drizzy, and Cola, for a stellar breakdown of the year. We aren’t shocked though … they did make #6 on the AllHipHop.com Best Battle Rap Media list of the year.