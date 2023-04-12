Black Thought Teases “Timeless Classic” With Yasiin Bey (FKA Mos Def)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Black Thought enlisted Yasiin Bey for a song that will appear on ‘Streams of Thought Vol. 4’ produced by 14KT.

Black Thought revealed a collaboration with Yasiin Bey and promised it will “represent a seismic shift in the game.”

The Roots frontman mentioned his song with Yasiin Bey in an interview with The FADER. Black Thought teamed up with the artist formerly known as Mos Def for Streams of Thought Vol. 4, an upcoming project produced by 14KT.

“He’s from Detroit, now L.A. based, a brilliant producer,” Black Thought said of 14KT. “I never knew dude. I wasn’t familiar with his work. But I’ve got lots of connections to Detroit — family, longtime friends. DJ Jazzy Jeff does these retreats at his home annually where he flies in writers, producers from all over the world.”

Black Thought continued, “I didn’t meet KT at Jeff’s crib, but James Poyser did. James is a member of The Roots and an original member of Jazzy Jeff’s camp. He’s like, ‘Yo, I met this dude. He’s a brilliant producer. He said he’s a huge fan. He has this one beat he wants to play for you’ … We chopped it up. KT sent me this beat to a song called ‘Blaaaaack!’ and that became the first song I recorded, me and Yasiin Bey, on Streams of Thought Vol. 4.”

The renowned rapper set high expectations for the Yasiin Bey-assisted track, which he’s been sitting on for a few years.

“It’s a timeless classic,” Black Thought said. “It’s been in my vault for a couple years already. It could come out at any point in time, and it’ll still represent a seismic shift in the game just because of how powerful it is and what it speaks to.”

Look out for Black Thought’s new album Glorious Game, which drops on Friday (April 14).