Black Thought’s New Album With El Michels Affair Sparks More “G.O.A.T.” Talk

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Titled Glorious Game, the 12-track collection quickly became a trending Twitter topic due to the sheer rhyming talent of The Roots’ MC.

Black Thought dropped a new collaborative album with instrumental outfit El Michels Affair on Friday (April 14). Titled Glorious Game, the 12-track collection quickly became a trending Twitter topic due to the sheer rhyming talent of The Roots’ MC.

As one person pointed out, “Black Thought is 30 years in still rapping at the highest level possible.” Similar sentiments continued to trickle in well into Saturday (April 15). “I legit got tears in my eyes. This man’s mind is a marvel,” a fan wrote, while another said, “There are some very small (and some glaring) word and rhyme placements on the new Black Thought that are so refreshing to hear and remind you why he’s a master of his craft.”

Waking up to New Black Thought album pic.twitter.com/UTA7dCIKh4 — JonHope (@JonHopePVD) April 15, 2023

this @blackthought and El Michels Affair is yet another jewel in the crown! Phonte said, "a well oiled machine don't grind" and it's clear that Black Thought can go back to back smoothly. he makes doctorate level rap s### look remedial. — 360 Richardson (@SankaraGuitara) April 15, 2023

Aside from Black Thought’s work with The Roots—which began with 1993’s Organix, the Philly native has forged a fruitful solo career. The fourth installment of his Streams of Thought series is expected to arrive later this year. Features include Rick Ross, J.I.D, Redman, Fabolous, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y, Pharoahe Monch and Tobe Nwigwe. Black Thought recently teased the first single “Blaaaaaack!” featuring Mos Def.

Black Thought is also juggling his gig with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Roots serve as Fallon’s house band every weekday. Last month, they were joined by the surviving members of De La Soul—Posdnuos and Maseo—for a performance of “Stakes Is High.” It marked De La Soul’s first live television appearance since Trugoy The Dove’s death in February. Watch it here and check out Glorious Game below.