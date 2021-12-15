Blackground Records 2.0 Teases New Aaliyah Music With The Weeknd

Fans of the late Princess of R&B could get a special “Poison” collaboration soon.

Several projects from Aaliyah’s discography became available on streaming services for the first time in 2021. The late R&B songstress’s One In A Million album even charted in the Top 10 for the first time as a result of the digital re-issue.

It appears Blackground Records 2.0 is preparing to drop more Aaliyah music in the near future. On Tuesday afternoon, the record label’s verified Twitter account teased #AaliyahIsComing.

“Can you crack the code?” read a tweet posted by Blackground along with a link to aaliyahiscoming.com. After visitors crack the code, the site displays cover art for a song titled “Poison” with The Weeknd.

Blackground Records 2.0 did not confirm when the duet will come out on DSPs. As of press time, The Weeknd has not mentioned the “Poison” single on his official social media accounts.

Prior to her passing in 2001, Aaliyah released three studio LPs – 1994’s Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, 1996’s One in a Million, and 2001’s Aaliyah. The posthumous I Care 4 U compilation album arrived in 2002.

If “Poison” drops before January, The Weeknd will end his 2021 with another high-profile collaboration. This past 12 months saw the Canadian singer work with Doja Cat, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Post Malone, and others.