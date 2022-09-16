Bleu Links With Nicki Minaj On R&B Banger ‘Love In The Way’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is in love with her collab with Bleu, stating, “Even after I recorded it when I tell you I could NOT stop playing this.”

Nicki Minaj is back in her R&B bag in her new single with singer Bleu, Love in the Way,” released on Friday (Sept. 16).

The pair teased the song earlier this week, sharing the artwork before dropping a snippet to excite fans.

When asked what type of love song he made with Nicki Minaj, Bleu described it as “a beautiful song.” He also said it was one of those “type songs that’s gonna live forever.”

It’s a beautiful song , they type songs that’s gonna live forever https://t.co/B4rmc9xXoV — BLEU (@_YungBleu) September 12, 2022

Nicki revealed, “Even after I recorded it when I tell you I could NOT stop playing this.” She also said the song got her husband Kenneth Petty “in his feels.”

The NYC rapper flexed her range of the song, rapping, singing, and harmonizing. Stream it below.

The single arrives just over a year after Bleu manifested the track via Twitter. He shared a list of artists he “would love to work with in the future.” Bleu said. Nicki Minaj topped the list of dream collaborators. “I like speaking things in existence, it seems to work,” he added.

Bleu received a boost after teaming up with another one of the Young Money hitmakers and is no doubt hoping the Nicki Minaj track does the same. He credited his song with Drake, “Your Mines Still,” for helping him land a bigger deal at Empire Recordings.

“That’s when I started seeing them real numbers,” he said during an interview with DJ Akademiks. “Just to put it into perspective, as soon as the Drake record dropped, I was having bidding wars between $8 and $9 million…This is why I f### with Empire because they still had me for another project, so once I did the Drake song, they came back and redid my deal to way more.”

Bleu Nicki Minaj – Love In The Way