BlocBoy JB Arrested On Multiple Charges After Falling Asleep At Traffic Light

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

BlocBoy JB’s license was previously revoked for a DUI conviction. He faced more legal trouble for his actions on the road.

BlocBoy JB was arrested after he fell asleep behind the wheel at an intersection in Memphis on Tuesday (October 1). According to multiple reports, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper found the 28-year-old rapper with a loaded gun on his lap.

THP observed BlocBoy JB’s SUV stopped for two cycles of red lights without moving. A trooper discovered him sleeping with his foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive. The platinum-selling artist had a Glock and 12.4 grams of marijuana inside the car.

BlocBoy JB was charged with obstruction of a highway, driving while license revoked, unlawful possession of a weapon as a convicted felon and simple possession of marijuana. His license was previously revoked for driving under the influence.

The Memphis native, whose real name is James Baker, was booked in the Shelby County Jail. He posted a $7,500 bond on Wednesday (October 2). His court date is scheduled for Thursday (October 3).

Last year, BlocBoy JB defended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after the basketball player was caught flashing a gun on Instagram Live. The NBA suspended Morant for 25 games.

“If he turnt in his car [with] his gun [that’s] in his name, in his yard, and somebody recorded him, [that] ain’t on him,” BlocBoy JB said. “Free Ja.”

Months earlier, Morant was suspended for eight games over a similar incident.